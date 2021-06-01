Michael Flynn says Myanmar-like coup ‘should happen’ in US

Stephan: Why is this man not in prison? Because he was pardoned for multiple felonies by Trump. That apparently gave him the sense that he had a free pass to commit continued acts of treason. Those were no pardoned by Trump, so why hasn't he been charged for treason as a result of his words and actions as described in this report? There is something seriously wrong with a legal system that would arrest and kill a Black man for a minor traffic offense, but a former national security adviser can commit treason and walk away. And listen to the audience applaud and cheer him.

Here is the video of former national security advisor Michael Flynn saying that he thinks a coup like the coup in Myanmar should happen in the US. pic.twitter.com/7mGYjfXg18 — Mamie (@MC_Hyperbole) May 30, 2021

Michael Flynn, former national security adviser in the Trump administration, appeared to call for a Myanmar-like coup to take place in the U.S. during a conference in Texas attended by many supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

MarketWatch reports that Flynn made the remarks while speaking at the conference in Dallas, which was called “For God & and Country Patriot Roundup.” In a video shared online, someone from the audience asks Flynn, “I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?”

This question elicited a round of cheers from the audience.

Once the crowd quieted, Flynn responded, “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.”

Myanmar’s military seized power and overtook the country’s democratically-elected government in February. Since the coup, hundreds have been killed by Myanmar security forces and thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators have been detained according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Flynn was former President Trump‘s first national security adviser before being […]