Gov. Greg Abbott says he will defund Texas legislature for not passing massive voter suppression bill

Stephan: The Republican Party could not make it any clearer that they are a a White supremacist anti-democracy cult. Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott, based on a long series of actions and public statements doesn't seem to be very bright, or very subtle. He certainly makes no attempt to hide his contempt for democracy, and his commitment to White supremacy. But what amazes me is how many people in Texas seem to be quite comfortable with this. That has to be true because otherwise you have to ask yourself, how could a man like this get elected as governor? It isn't as if he makes any effort to hide his prejudices.

Fascist racist Gregg Abbott,Republican governor of Texas. Credit: Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News//TNS

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott on Memorial Day announced he will defund the state legislature after Democrats successfully blocked what is considered to be the most extreme voter suppression bill of the year.

“I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature,” Abbott said on Twitter just minutes ago. “Article 10 funds the legislative branch. No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities.”

In an angry statement posted two minutes past midnight – when the Texas legislature's session had officially ended – Abbott had said the voter suppression bill and bail reform were "must-pass emergency items" and promised he would call lawmakers back for a special session to pass those bills.

Calling it “very on-brand for Texas Republicans,” Democratic Texas state Representative Gene Wu noted not only is Abbott defunding lawmakers, but the hourly workers:Punishing working class office staff, maintenance, and other support services because […]