Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, May 30th, 2021

We Compared the Average IQ Scores in All 50 States, and the Results Are Eye-Opening

Author:     BILL MURPHY JR
Source:     inc
Publication Date:     31 May 2021 (used)
 Link: We Compared the Average IQ Scores in All 50 States, and the Results Are Eye-Opening
Stephan:   I am not going to say anything about this, but I felt it should be noted.
Credit: Getty

There are a lot of theories why IQ tests are falling. Some say it’s bad food, poor schools, or obscene amounts of screen time. Others suggest it’s a matter of people with lower IQs having more kids, who inherit their lower numbers.

You’ve seen Idiocracy, right?

The thing is, there’s a lot of variation among the U.S. states in terms of IQ averages. So while the nation as a whole averages roughly a 98 IQ, individual states range as much as six points higher or four points below the national average.

In another recent article, we compiled and listed the average life expectancy in each of the 50 states, which proved to be a worthy exercise.

So, here are the estimated average IQ rates for residents of each U.S. state, as compiled by Michael McDaniel, formerly a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, and reported by The Washington Post.

It’s worth noting that the IQ test in and of itself is controversial to begin with. The Post in fact ranked states according to not just IQ test, but also average SAT and ACT score, along with the […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Marsha Roberts on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 4:11 pm

    What the hell is California doing so far down this list? One might suspect that such a low IQ score was caused by so many immigrants being here. Do immigrants take these tests in their native languages? I wonder…