Here’s who owns everything in Big Media today

Stephan: I am running this because I don't think most people understand that media is owned by a tiny number of corporations. Look at the chart. Some of these companies still respect journalism while others, like Fox, are explicitly propaganda disinformation operations. There is another trend though that makes this more complex: the rise of social media. QAnon is a manifestation of that trend's power.

A diagram that organizes distributors, content companies, and internet video companies by market cap — the value investors assign to the companies — and their main lines of business. Credit: Vox

The media landscape used to be straightforward: Content companies (studios) made stuff (TV shows and movies) and sold it to pay TV distributors, who sold it to consumers.

Now things are up for grabs: Netflix buys stuff from the studios, but it’s making its own stuff, too, and it’s selling it directly to consumers. That’s one of the reasons older media companies are trying to compete by consolidating. Disney, for example, bought much of 21st Century Fox — though much of the early success of its Disney+ streaming service looks like it’s a result of earlier purchases of Lucasfilm, Marvel, and Pixar. Meanwhile, distributors like AT&T, which bought Time Warner, and Verizon, which bought AOL and Yahoo, thought they wanted to become media companies — and have now done an about-face and are bailing out of those acquisitions.

Giant tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Apple that used […]