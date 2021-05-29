The Economy Is Spinning Its Wheels, and About to Take Off

Stephan: Paul Krugman and Joseph Stiglitz, both Nobel Laurreates, are the two economists, in my opinion, with the best track records for analysing the American economy, and predicting what is most likely to happen. They are the economists I most respect and this essay by Krugman, written in this dark era of the country's history gives me a modest sense of optimism and hope.

Paul Krugman Credit: Businessweek

You’re driving to an appointment, but you’re running late, and you’re stuck at a red light. Being a law-abiding citizen, you won’t run the light, but you floor the gas pedal the second it changes.

And for a sickening instant — maybe because the pavement is a bit wet — your tires spin uselessly before they gain traction and your car lurches forward.

You say that this has never happened to you? Yeah, right. Anyway, wheelspin is a common phenomenon, and usually harmless. A few minutes after your awkward jack rabbit start you’re driving normally, having mostly forgotten the whole incident.

Which brings me to the current state of the U.S. economy. The business news these days is full of anxiety. Raw material prices are soaring! Businesses can’t find workers! It’s the 1970s all over again!

Chill out, everyone. Mostly we’re just experiencing the economic equivalent of a moment of wheelspin.

OK, there are some real issues involving current events that need discussing — and some of the continuing discussions, shockingly, involve serious debates among serious people. How much are closed schools and lack of child care keeping mothers […]