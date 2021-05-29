Investing 0.1% of global GDP could avoid breakdown of ecosystems, says UN report

Stephan: It is a measure of humanity's addiction to greed above all, including human wellbeing, that this relatively small portion of the world's economy, nation by nation, has not been committed to saving civilization.

A doll’s head among dead fish at a dam in drought-hit Graaff-Reinet, South Africa, which faces a severe threat of ecosystem collapse. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

The world needs to quadruple its annual investment in nature if the climate, biodiversity and land degradation crises are to be tackled by the middle of the century, according to a new UN report.

Investing just 0.1% of global GDP every yearin restorative agriculture, forests, pollution management and protected areas to close a $4.1tn (£2.9tn) financial gap by 2050 could avoid the breakdown of natural ecosystem “services” such as clean water, food and flood protection, the report said.

The State of Finance for Nature report, produced by the UN Environment Programme (Unep), the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Economics of Land Degradation Initiative (ELD), said a total investment of $8.1tn was required to maintain the biodiversity and natural habitats vital to human civilisation, reaching $536bn a year by 2050, projected to be about 0.13% of global GDP.

More than half of global GDP relies on high-functioning biodiversity but about a fifth of countries are at risk of their ecosystems collapsing […]