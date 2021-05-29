Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, May 29th, 2021

Author of ‘How Democracies Die’ reveals why the US is in worse shape than he thought

Author:     Alex Henderson
Source:     AlterNet
Publication Date:     May 28, 2021
 Link: Author of ‘How Democracies Die’ reveals why the US is in worse shape than he thought
Stephan:   I completely agree with this article. The vote that just occurred about the 6 January Commission, made it as clear as one could make this point that the Republican Party is not at all interested in the substance of democracy, only the form. I tell you now that if the Republicans take the House and the Senate in 2022, the United States as we have known it will be gone.
U.S. Senate and House Republican members attend President Donald J. Trump address Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 in the East Room of the White House, where the President responded to being acquitted in the U.S. Senate Impeachment Trial.Official White House.
Credit: D. Myles Cullen)

During the 2020 presidential race, a wide range of Donald Trump critics — including arch-conservative columnist/author Mona Charen (who worked in the Reagan White House) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described “democratic socialist” — slammed Trump as dangerously authoritarian. They warned that U.S. democracy itself was on the line. Now-President Joe Biden won the election, but the threat of authoritarianism was evident when Trump tried to overturn the election results and a violent far-right mob attacked the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6. Four months into Biden’s presidency, journalist Susan B. Glasser examines the state of American democracy this week in an article for The New Yorker — and she warns that there is a lot to be worried about.

“Far from embracing Biden’s call for unity,” Glasser explains, “Republicans remain in thrall to […]

Read the Full Article

2 Comments

  1. Sam Crespi on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 9:06 am

    I believe the GOP remains in thrall with the money they were able to make under the last President. And I believe that’s why they’ve stepped further into extreme voting laws, laws that are restrictive when it comes to women. At some point, or an accumulation of moments, they realized they were going to be cut off from their ‘high’ living. That’s not to say there aren’t Dems who are doing the same. But not with the level of unprecedented meanness. People of color, women and immigrants are being pushed back in time.

  2. Rev. Dean on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    We lost our Democracy a long time ago. We have been living in an Oligarchy type of Monopoly system run by the rich Capitalist Pigs mostly in the Republican party for decades now.