Author of ‘How Democracies Die’ reveals why the US is in worse shape than he thought

Stephan: I completely agree with this article. The vote that just occurred about the 6 January Commission, made it as clear as one could make this point that the Republican Party is not at all interested in the substance of democracy, only the form. I tell you now that if the Republicans take the House and the Senate in 2022, the United States as we have known it will be gone.

U.S. Senate and House Republican members attend President Donald J. Trump address Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 in the East Room of the White House, where the President responded to being acquitted in the U.S. Senate Impeachment Trial.Official White House.

During the 2020 presidential race, a wide range of Donald Trump critics — including arch-conservative columnist/author Mona Charen (who worked in the Reagan White House) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described “democratic socialist” — slammed Trump as dangerously authoritarian. They warned that U.S. democracy itself was on the line. Now-President Joe Biden won the election, but the threat of authoritarianism was evident when Trump tried to overturn the election results and a violent far-right mob attacked the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6. Four months into Biden’s presidency, journalist Susan B. Glasser examines the state of American democracy this week in an article for The New Yorker — and she warns that there is a lot to be worried about.

“Far from embracing Biden’s call for unity,” Glasser explains, “Republicans remain in thrall to […]