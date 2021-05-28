Five Ways a Dark Money Group Is Trying to Rig Our Elections

Stephan: The Republican Party funded by oligarchs is very deliberately trying to destroy the substance of American democracy while maintaining the illusion of its form. If you value the America you grew up in, you better become an activist and start doing everything you can to destroy this movement by voting and getting every single person you know and all the people they know to vote Democratic in 2022 and 2024. If the Republican Party captures the House and Senate in 2022 America as you know it will not survive.

Last week, Mother Jones and the watchdog group Documented broke the story of a top conservative dark money group boasting to donors about writing laws restricting access to the ballot in key battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, and Texas.“In some cases, we actually draft them for them,” Jessica Anderson, the executive director of Heritage Action for America, a sister organization of the Heritage Foundation, told the foundation’s donors at an April 22 gathering in Tucson, “or we have a sentinel on our behalf give them the model legislation so it has that grassroots, from-the-bottom-up type of vibe.”

Mother Jones released a three-minute excerpt of the most explosive moments from the leaked video, detailing a massive right-wing effort to draft and pass model bills restricting voting access, which Anderson said was intended to “right the wrongs of November.

Now we’re bringing you an in-depth video featuring five extended highlights from our investigation, exposing Heritage Action’s $24 million campaign over the next two years to roll back access to the ballot and block congressional Democrats’ sweeping democracy reform bill, the For the People Act. This video takes you inside the strategy Heritage is using to weaponize Trump’s […]