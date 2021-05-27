Oil Giants Are Dealt Major Defeats on Climate-Change as Pressures Intensify

Stephan: And here is the good news about Exxon, and a wrap up article by the leading business newspaper of what this means for the petroleum and gas industry. This is a historic day that changes the course of the future. Bravo!

Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell received sharp prods to move away from fossil fuels more quickly, in decisions highlighting the power of investors and activists. Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Exxon XOM 1.17% Mobil Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell RDS.A 0.38% PLC suffered significant defeats Wednesday as environmental groups and activist investors step up pressure on the oil industry to address concerns about climate change.

In a first-of-its-kind ruling, a Dutch court found that Shell is partially responsible for climate change, and ordered the company to sharply reduce its carbon emissions. Hours later in the U.S., an activist investor won at least two seats on Exxon’s board, a historic defeat for the oil giant that will likely require it to alter its fossil-fuel focused strategy.

The back-to-back, watershed decisions demonstrated how dramatically the landscape is shifting for oil-and-gas companies as they face increasing pressure from environmentalists, investors, lenders, politicians and regulators to transition to cleaner forms of energy.

“The events of today show definitively that many leaders in the oil-and-gas industry have a tin ear and do not understand that society’s views and […]