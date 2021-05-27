Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, May 27th, 2021

Oil Giants Are Dealt Major Defeats on Climate-Change as Pressures Intensify

Author:     Sarah McFarlane and Christopher M. Matthews
Source:     The Wall Street Journal
Publication Date:     May 26, 2021 7:46 pm ET
 Link: Oil Giants Are Dealt Major Defeats on Climate-Change as Pressures Intensify
Stephan:   And here is the good news about Exxon, and a wrap up article by the leading business newspaper of what this means for the petroleum and gas industry. This is a historic day that changes the course of the future. Bravo!
Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell received sharp prods to move away from fossil fuels more quickly, in decisions highlighting the power of investors and activists. Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Exxon XOM 1.17% Mobil Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell RDS.A 0.38% PLC suffered significant defeats Wednesday as environmental groups and activist investors step up pressure on the oil industry to address concerns about climate change.

In a first-of-its-kind ruling, a Dutch court found that Shell is partially responsible for climate change, and ordered the company to sharply reduce its carbon emissions. Hours later in the U.S., an activist investor won at least two seats on Exxon’s board, a historic defeat for the oil giant that will likely require it to alter its fossil-fuel focused strategy.

The back-to-back, watershed decisions demonstrated how dramatically the landscape is shifting for oil-and-gas companies as they face increasing pressure from environmentalists, investors, lenders, politicians and regulators to transition to cleaner forms of energy.

“The events of today show definitively that many leaders in the oil-and-gas industry have a tin ear and do not understand that society’s views and […]

  1. Mary on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    Great news, many steps in the right direction today, but the complex problem of energy production and usage remains. We’ll have to have more efficient machines that use far less energy, better non-toxic batteries to store the energy, and choose as individuals together to use far less energy, and to develop a new farsightedness for the future instead of the stubborn bottom-line for this year sort of thinking in order to safely tap the sources of energy that would be beneficial to us and easy on the environment. And we need to do that and more pretty quickly, it seems to me.