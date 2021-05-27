EPA Deviated from Typical Procedures in Its 2018 Dicamba Pesticide Registration Decision

Stephan: The integrity of the EPA was deliberately destroyed by Trump and his administration to curry favor with the chemical agriculture industry and keep it donating to the Republican Party. Here is some good news. Under Biden and his administration, those depredations are being reversed, and we have in this extraordinary report where the EPA admits it did wrong and is reversing itself. Good news.

The EPA’s Scientific Integrity Policy affirms that the The EPA needs to Agency’s ability to pursue its mission to protect document and follow human health and the environment depends upon established procedures the integrity of the science on which the EPA relies. to ensure scientifically Per the policy, the EPA’s scientists and managers sound decisions are expected to represent the Agency’s scientific regarding pesticides. activities clearly, accurately, honestly, objectively, thoroughly, without political or other interference, and in a timely manner, consistent with their official responsibilities. Additionally, federal and EPA requirements include documenting the formulation and execution of policies and decisions. For pesticide registration decisions, the OCSPP’s Office of Pesticide Programs must review registrations and document its decisions.

We found that the EPA’s 2018 decision to extend registrations for three dicamba pesticide products varied from typical operating procedures. Namely, the EPA did not conduct the required internal peer reviews of scientific documents created to support the dicamba decision. While division-level management review is part of the typical operating procedure, interviewees said that senior leaders in the OCSPP’s immediate […]