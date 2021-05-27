Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut net emissions by 45%

Stephan: In the last 24 hours, the carbon era has begun its formal dissolution. This is wonderful news, and just one part of the good news.

Milieudefensie director Donald Pols, right, celebrates the outcome of the verdict in the court case of Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of the Friends of the Earth environmental organization, against Shell in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 In a landmark legal battle of climate change activists in the Netherlands energy giant Shell was ordered to rein in its carbon emissions.

Credit: AP Photo/Peter Dejong

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS — A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activism groups, which hailed the decision as a victory for the planet.

The Hague District Court ruled that the Anglo-Dutch energy giant has a duty of care to reduce emissions and that its current reduction plans were not concrete enough.

The decision could set a precedent for similar cases against polluting multinationals around the world. Activists gathered outside the courtroom erupted into cheers as the decision was read out loud.

“The climate won today,” said Roger Cox, a lawyer for the Dutch […]