Stephan: Today a reader wrote to ask me which country is responsible for emitting the most CO2? I thought I knew the answer but did some research and discovered the answer was more nuanced than I had thought. This data is 2019 but, in other present-day but less comprehensive sources, I see no contradiction only expansion showing this is a reliable source. As you can see America's transition out of the carbon era will have a huge effect on the earth's matrix of life.

Since 1751 the world has emitted over 1.5 trillion tonnes of CO2.1 To reach our climate goal of limiting average temperature rise to 2°C, the world needs to urgently reduce emissions. One common argument is that those countries which have added most to the CO2 in our atmosphere – contributing most to the problem today – should take on the greatest responsibility in tackling it.

We can compare each country’s total contribution to global emissions by looking at cumulative CO2. We can calculate cumulative emissions by adding up each country’s annual CO2 emissions over time. We did this calculation for each country and region over the period from 1751 through to 2017.2

The distribution of cumulative emissions around the world is shown in the treemap. Treemaps are used to compare entities (such as countries or regions) in relation to others, and relative to the total. Here countries are presented as rectangles and colored by region. The size of each rectangle corresponds to the sum of CO2 emissions from a country between 1751 and 2017. Combined, all rectangles represent the global total.

There are some key points we can […]