What if the Unorthodox Arizona Audit Declares Trump Won?

Sitting in the press booth at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, several rows above where some two dozen tables of counters were retallying the 2020 presidential votes of the citizens of Maricopa County, Bennie Smith acknowledged something that has become readily apparent to most outside observers of the process that has come to be known as the “Arizona audit.”
“They’re not trying to capture an accurate count,” said Smith, a Democratic Tennessee election official who had traveled to Phoenix to advise the auditors. In fact, Smith said he expects the end result to be “wildly different from the count.”
Smith said he was advising the audit—a process specially ordered by the Arizona Senate and which began last month outside the county’s ordinary recount system—because he hopes to see a standardization of independent machine ballot audits of most U.S. elections. What’s going on in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, former home to the Phoenix Suns and commonly used these days for gun shows and high school graduations, is not that. Nor is it […]
If the ballot audit and forensic router audits determine there was fraud it will certainly raise people’s antennas! Vote integrity is paramount in a true democratic society. Electoral fraud, both by intimidating voters, by allowing illegible people to vote, or nowadays by electronic manipulation cannot be tolerated lest we wish to become a “Banana Republic”. Let’s hope there was no fraud. But if fraud is discovered there must be consequences and heavy penalties paid by the perpetrators. Let this audit put it to rest once and for all. Resisting the audit seems very suspect to me? Tom N
Agreed!
Disagree! Election officials and courts have ruled clean election, no fraud. Responsible election officials of the republican party have declared and the courts have ruled that there was no fraud. Now forensic evidence discovered by trumpian contractors has come to light? Will this never end? Or is the lack of solid evidence proof of fraud and confirms manipulation of the system for those smart enough to understand how things really work?. Where does this end? Maybe we do live on a flat earth then.
The Arizona ballots had already been counted three times before this Republican circus audit. There is no fraud, and it is now going to cost Arizona citizens millions of dollars to buy new voting machines because the circus audit has destroyed the integrity of the current voting machines.
— Stephan