Extreme Weather Displaces Record Numbers of People as Temperatures Rise

Stephan: I have been telling you about the migration trend for years, and am seeing more and more reports about migrations arising from climate change. Here is a report describing this growing trend which is going to have an enormous impact on countries around the world.

Extreme weather is projected to displace more and more people through sudden shocks like storms and floods. Credit: DW / S. Bandopadhyay

Storms, floods, wildfires and droughts drove more than 30 million people from their homes last year, as rising temperatures wrought extra chaos on the climate, according to a report published Thursday by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC).

Together with wars and violence, which forced 9.8 million people to flee within their borders, extreme weather brought the number of new internal displacements in 2020 to 40.5 million people, according to the IDMC. The Geneva-based research organization estimates a record-breaking 55 million people were living displaced within their own country by the end of the year.

That’s twice the number of refugees in the world.

Extreme weather is growing unnaturally strong as people burn fossil fuels and warp the climate. It is projected to drive more and more people from their homes through sudden shocks like floods and storms, as well as slower-burning crises like crop failures and drought. In rich countries, politicians have raised fears that […]