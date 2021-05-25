Millions of electric cars are coming. What happens to all the dead batteries?

Stephan: This article describes the shadow side of electric vehicles, the worn-out battery. And it makes the point this trend is coming, and we need to prepare for it now, just as we are building a charging network across the country. Otherwise, there will be a terrific waste pollution crisis. This is not gpoing to be an easy problem to solve, as this article lays out.

ReCell recycled lithium-ion batteries Credit: ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY



The battery pack of a Tesla Model S is a feat of intricate engineering. Thousands of cylindrical cells with components sourced from around the world transform lithium and electrons into enough energy to propel the car hundreds of kilometers, again and again, without tailpipe emissions. But when the battery comes to the end of its life, its green benefits fade. If it ends up in a landfill, its cells can release problematic toxins, including heavy metals. And recycling the battery can be a hazardous business, warns materials scientist Dana Thompson of the University of Leicester. Cut too deep into a Tesla cell, or in the wrong place, and it can short-circuit, combust, and release toxic fumes.

That’s just one of the many problems confronting researchers, including Thompson, who are trying to tackle an emerging problem: how to recycle the millions of electric vehicle (EV) batteries that manufacturers expect to produce over the next few decades. Current EV batteries “are really not designed to be recycled,” says Thompson, a research fellow at the […]