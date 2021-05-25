Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, May 25th, 2021

Millions of electric cars are coming. What happens to all the dead batteries?

Author:     Ian Morse
Source:     Science
Publication Date:     May. 20, 2021 , 12:44 PM
Stephan:   This article describes the shadow side of electric vehicles, the worn-out battery. And it makes the point this trend is coming, and we need to prepare for it now, just as we are building a charging network across the country. Otherwise, there will be a terrific waste pollution crisis. This is not gpoing to be an easy problem to solve, as this article lays out.
ReCell recycled lithium-ion batteries Credit: ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY

The battery pack of a Tesla Model S is a feat of intricate engineering. Thousands of cylindrical cells with components sourced from around the world transform lithium and electrons into enough energy to propel the car hundreds of kilometers, again and again, without tailpipe emissions. But when the battery comes to the end of its life, its green benefits fade. If it ends up in a landfill, its cells can release problematic toxins, including heavy metals. And recycling the battery can be a hazardous business, warns materials scientist Dana Thompson of the University of Leicester. Cut too deep into a Tesla cell, or in the wrong place, and it can short-circuit, combust, and release toxic fumes.

That’s just one of the many problems confronting researchers, including Thompson, who are trying to tackle an emerging problem: how to recycle the millions of electric vehicle (EV) batteries that manufacturers expect to produce over the next few decades. Current EV batteries “are really not designed to be recycled,” says Thompson, a research fellow at the […]

  1. Tom Nesser on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 4:56 am

    Seems like there is always la downside to what at first is seemingly a stride foreword. We lower carbon emissions by replacing oil with electric, only to create a new problem, toxic waste from depleted batteries. Kind of like how we all embraced recycling, only to find out much of our efforts at separating out our recyclables amounts to naught …. most of what we separated ends up going into landfills anyway! There is no secondary market demand for a large percentage of those materials. Disheartening ….. Tom N

  2. Gerry Wass on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 5:31 am

    I guess that it is encouraging to see that there is some growing awareness of this additional complication, as we race headlong into another green ‘solution’ that has not considered the whole life cycle. Meanwhile, a great solution to both fuel and true plastic recycling, Higher Mixed Alcohol Fuel, remains ignored and unfunded, perhaps because of too many green-fuel boondoggles.

    As far as I can tell, this closed-loop pyrolytic process would also recycle these batteries safely; there will be vast numbers of them out there somewhere long before we ever get to drive with this fuel.

  3. Mary on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 6:54 am

    I’m glad there are many minds working on this and that recyclers and designers are in communication together. Many things of value must have seen like “boondoggles” at first.