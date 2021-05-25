How Humanity Gave Itself an Extra Life

Stephan: I saw an interview with Rand Paul, whom I find one of the most repugnant people in Congress, as I found his father. He talked about why he did not get vaccinated. It was so stupid, so scientifically wrong, and such a failure of leadership, it made me think in historical terms and doing some research I came up with this. It is a fascinating exegetic essay about pandemics and how medical science dealt with those crises, what happened as a result, and why science is the correct path through such a crisis. I urge you to read it.

In September 1918, a flu virus began spreading through Camp Devens, an overcrowded military base just outside Boston. By the end of the second week of the outbreak, one in five soldiers at the base had come down with the illness. But the speed with which it spread through the camp was not nearly as shocking as the lethality. “It is only a matter of a few hours then until death comes,” a camp physician wrote. “It is horrible. One can stand it to see one, two or 20 men die, but to see these poor devils dropping like flies sort of gets on your nerves. We have been averaging about 100 deaths per day.”

The devastation at Camp Devens would soon be followed by even more catastrophic outbreaks, as the so-called Spanish flu — a strain of influenza virus that science now identifies as H1N1 — spread around the world. In the United States, it would cause nearly half of all deaths over the next year. In what was already a […]