GOP Wants Volunteering at the Polls to Come With Risk of Jail Time or Huge Fines

Stephan: I'm not sure many people understand yet how deliberately and with such purpose the Republican Party is trying to gripple the substance of U.S. democracy while retaining the form. We, as a nation, are in serious trouble. The leverage point is going to be the 2022 election.

A volunteer holds signs during the Senate runoff elections on January 5, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Credit: Virginie Kippelen / AFP/Getty

Over the past couple months, GOP legislators in several states have passed legislation purportedly intended to protect the integrity of the vote. In reality, these bills — which GOP governors in Arizona, Georgia, Texas, Florida, Iowa, and elsewhere, have rushed to sign — contain poison pill provisions that make it harder for residents to vote. Less publicized is that they also contain a number provisions that make poll workers and other election officials legally liable for small, unintentional errors of process that could occur at the polls or in the distribution of ballots.

The laws are aimed at making the voting process more cumbersome, and at making the election process more manipulable for partisan advantage.

In Iowa, for example, a new law mandates that polls close at 8pm instead of 9pm, thus reducing the time that many people have to vote after work. There’s no good reason for that; it’s simply intended to make it harder to vote. The law also reduces the number […]