Trump aide ordered to pay $42K over lawsuit about slipping abortion pill to pregnant stripper: report

Senior Donald Trump advisor Jason Miller has been ordered to pay Gizmodo Media Group $41,868.23 following a failed defamation lawsuit.

Today’s Republican Scum Award,Jason Miller Credit: Fox News/screen grab

Miller had sued Gizmodo over a 2018 story by Splinter News, which is owned by the company, over a 2018 story titled, “Court Docs Allege Ex-Trump Staffer Drugged Woman He Got Pregnant With ‘Abortion Pill.”

“The ongoing custody battle between former Trump campaign operatives Jason Miller and A.J. Delgado has taken another nasty turn: In an explosive new court filing, Delgado’s legal team alleges that Miller—prior to their own high-profile extramarital romance—carried out an affair with a woman he met at an Orlando strip club. Additionally, the court documents claim, when the woman found out she was pregnant, Miller surreptitiously dosed her with an abortion pill without her knowledge, leading, the woman claims, to the pregnancy’s termination and nearly her death,” Katherine Krueger reported.On the Raw Story Podcast: Marcus Flowers

