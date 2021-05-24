Long Slide Looms for World Population, With Sweeping Ramifications

Stephan: When I was part of a government futurist study group in the early 1970s, one of the big "hair on fire" issues, with which I did not agree, was a coming overpopulation that would bring the world into crisis. It turns out it hasn't worked out quite as those futurists predicted.

A family eating hotpot at a restaurant in Beijing. China’s population is projected to contract sharply this century. Credit: Gilles Sabrié/The New York Times

Fewer babies’ cries. More abandoned homes. Toward the middle of this century, as deaths start to exceed births, changes will come that are hard to fathom.

All over the world, countries are confronting population stagnation and a fertility bust, a dizzying reversal unmatched in recorded history that will make first-birthday parties a rarer sight than funerals, and empty homes a common eyesore.

Maternity wards are already shutting down in Italy. Ghost cities are appearing in northeastern China. Universities in South Korea can’t find enough students, and in Germany, hundreds of thousands of properties have been razed, with the land turned into parks.

Like an avalanche, the demographic forces — pushing toward more deaths than births — seem to be expanding and accelerating. Though some countries continue to see their populations grow, especially in Africa, fertility rates are falling nearly everywhere else. Demographers now predict that by the latter half of the century or possibly earlier, the global population will enter a sustained decline for the first time.

A planet with fewer people could ease pressure […]