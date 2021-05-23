Nearly 200,000 Gather in London for History-Making Demonstration of Solidarity With Palestinians

Nearly 200,000 people gathered in London Saturday for what organizers said was one of the largest demonstrations of solidarity with Palestinians in the United Kingdom’s history.
Organizers with the Stop The War Coalition, Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Palestinian Forum in Britain, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, and the Muslim Association of Britain had planned the protest before Hamas and Israel reached a ceasefire that began early Friday after an 11-day bombing campaign targeting the Gaza Strip.
The attacks killed more than 230 Palestinians including dozens of children. Rockets launched by Hamas killed 12 Israelis, according to authorities.
The groups went ahead with the demonstration despite the ceasefire—which was brokered by diplomats from Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations—noting that “Palestinians in Gaza still face a 15-year long siege that entraps them and violates all […]
I read that the Israelis are allowing a “trickle” of aid into the hell realms that they created with our advanced weapons, funding, direct cover and ongoing support. Once again the American Imperium laid bare for the world to see, China are you watching? As I suspected Biden is leading the restoration of empire that Trump had to a degree disrupted, well except regarding Israel.
Gaza is the largest prison on the planet and the Israeli military knows every square meter of space there so accidents do not happen except on purpose. I would hope this will bring a change in our military relationship with Israel. That old saying applies “we are better than this” learn from past errors, make amends, create a better life for all.
News just in that police and military are arresting thousands of Israeli Arabs for demonstrations during the Gaza assault. No Israeli Jews arrested for violence against Israeli Arabs though.