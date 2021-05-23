Covid vaccine profits mint 9 new pharma billionaires

Stephan: The Covid pandemic has severely stressed America's illness profit system, and its international manifestation and brought the pharmaceutical industry's imperfections into stark focus. Its financial structure is insane, and has nothing to do with fostering wellbeing. But for a few people, it is unbelievably profitable. Here is the confirming data.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, left, and BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin.

Vaccine billions

BioNTech, which received €325 million ($397 million) from the German government for the development of the vaccine, said it is committed to supplying low-income countries with its vaccine at cost. “We all know that no one will be safe until everyone is safe,” the company added.In a statement shared with CNN Business, it said that complex manufacturing processes and the length of time it takes to build new factories are among the major obstacles to increasing the global supply of vaccines. “Patents are not the limiting factor,” it said.BioNTech made a net profit of €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion) in the first three months of the year, largely thanks to its share of sales from the Covid-19 vaccine, compared with a loss of €53.4 million ($75.9 million) for the same period last year.

Pfizer and Moderna could score $32 billion in Covid-19 vaccine sales — in 2021 aloneModerna’s Covid-19 vaccine sales hit $1.7 billion in the first three months of this year and it had its first profitable […]