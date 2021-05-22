180 House Republicans just voted against condemning anti-Asian hate after the Atlanta spa shootings

Stephan: If you are of Asian heritage the Republican Party just tried to throw you under the bus, and make you less safe. I think it is time that we told the truth about America. We are, and always have been a deeply racist country. About a third of the White people in the U.S. are out and out White supremacists, and the Republican party is out and out racist because racists are the people who vote for Republicans. I think it is disgusting and hope that enough honorable people committed to racial equality will vote in the 2022 election to throw these cretins out of office.

Wednesday afternoon the U.S. House of Representatives voted 244-180 to pass a resolution condemning anti-Asian hate, after eight people, including seven Asian Americans, six of whom were women, were shot and killed at spas in Atlanta, Georgia in a series of hate crime mass shootings last month.

All 180 “no” votes were from Republicans. No Democrats voted against the resolution.

Among the “no” votes were Georgia Republican Representatives Rick Allen, Andrew Clyde, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jody Hice, and Barry Loudermilk. Congressman Loudermilk represents part of the area where the killings took place.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=newcivilrights&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3R3ZWV0X2VtYmVkX2NsaWNrYWJpbGl0eV8xMjEwMiI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJjb250cm9sIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1395082962572615685&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenewcivilrightsmovement.com%2F2021%2F05%2F180-house-republicans-just-voted-against-condemning-anti-asian-hate-after-atlanta-spa-shootings%2F&sessionId=72e4c6df05e572ff1042160fcd948bab795b49de&siteScreenName=newcivilrights&theme=light&widgetsVersion=82e1070%3A1619632193066&width=550px

The text is quite simple.

“Condemning the horrific shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16, 2021, and reaffirming the House of Representative’s commitment to combating hate, bigotry, and violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community.”

The resolution says, “the people of the United States mourn the 8 innocent lives lost, 7 of whom were women, 6 of whom were women of Asian descent, and several of whom were immigrants.” It lists the victims’ names: Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, Daoyou Feng, Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Yong Ae […]