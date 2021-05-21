Melania Trump cost taxpayers at least $64,000 for a spa weekend as whole Trump family racked up $600 million in security

Stephan: The Trumps saw themselves as royalty and expected you and I to support them to the level their egos were convinced they deserved. The sums coming out describing what that cost are staggering.

Former first lady Melania Trump refused to go to public events with her husband as news became public that he had an affair with Stormy Daniels in the weeks that followed her giving birth to his son. Mrs. Trump sought to go to Mar-a-Lago for a spa weekend instead of being with her husband on international visits.

The facts are part of Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig’s new book on the lack of funding to sustain the Secret Service.

“Melania Trump reportedly was ‘blindsided’ and ‘furious’ by reports about Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, so she took an impromptu, two-day trip to Mar-a-Lago,” The Mercury News reported. “That quick trip possibly cost American taxpayers at least $64,000 in costs, from traveling on a military C-32A plane, the New York Times reported at the time.”On the Raw Story Podcast: Marcus Flowers

Marjorie Taylor Green’s worst nightmare

Now that Leonnig is looking back at the costs, the dollars are stacking up. She estimates at least $600 million in Secret Service fees over the four years that Trump […]