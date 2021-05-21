Gaza Conflict Stokes ‘Identity Crisis’ for Young American Jews

Stephan: It is my view that Israel, led by a Trump clone has made a major geopolitical blunder through bullying and incompetence, and it is going to transform the way the people and governments of other nations view them, including in the United States, as this article describes. The truth that dare not be spoken is that the Western allies of the 1940s did very little to help the Jews, the U.S. even turned away ships filled with Jewish refugees from the Nazis. After the war seeing the concentration camps of the holocaust, seared into the collective consciousness of the West, a horror and embarrassment. Something had to be done, but none of the Christian countries, including the U.S. wanted a great influx of Jewish refugees. And a militant group of Jews did not want that either. They wanted their own country. So the homeland option it was to everyone from the most orthodox Jews, to the Christian evangelicals. The only people disturbed were the Palestinians and their Arab neighbors. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Israel has relied on that embarrassment and guilt, as their get-out-of-jail card. But the new generation of Jews and Christians are not burdened with that and are seeing Israel just on the terms of what it is doing. It is not to Israel's benefit. This is occurring at the same time that the Middle East is disturbed and the power of oil and, thus, Arab influence is waning. This and the rise of China, I think, are the two major geopolitical trends to watch.

Protesters rallying outside the Israeli consulate in New York on Tuesday. Credit: Dave Sanders/The New York Times

Dan Kleinman does not know quite how to feel.

As a child in Brooklyn he was taught to revere Israel as the protector of Jews everywhere, the “Jewish superman who would come out of the sky to save us” when things got bad, he said.

It was a refuge in his mind when white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., chanted “Jews will not replace us,” or kids in college grabbed his shirt, mimicking a “South Park” episode to steal his “Jew gold.”

But his feelings have grown muddier as he has gotten older, especially now as he watches violence unfold in Israel and Gaza. His moral compass tells him to help the Palestinians, but he cannot shake an ingrained paranoia every time he hears someone make anti-Israel statements.

“It is an identity crisis,” Mr. Kleinman, 33, said. “Very small in comparison to what is happening in Gaza and the West Bank, but it is still something very strange and weird.”

As the violence escalates in the Middle East, turmoil […]