Five Oregon counties vote to explore joining Idaho

Stephan: We are going to see more and more of this, and frankly, in this instance, I think the counties immediately adjacent to the border should be allowed to change states. The social outcome data of the Red value states is so inferior, and getting more so day by day, that this is a crazy move, but there is a large part of the U.S. population who either will not or cannot see this.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Brown and Oregon health officials warned Tuesday of the capacity challenges facing hospitals as COVID-19 case counts continue to spike in the state. Credit: Cathy Cheney/Pool Photo/AP)

Five eastern Oregon counties voted Tuesday to consider joining Idaho, the biggest victory to date for the movement to split off from the Democrat-controlled blue state by redrawing state lines.

If we're allowed to vote for which government officials we want, we should be allowed to vote for which government we want as well. https://t.co/AhMdK4ocTF pic.twitter.com/OnuyaxuF1S — Citizens for Greater Idaho (@GreaterIdaho) May 19, 2021

Citizens for Greater Idaho said that the five rural counties — Sherman, Lake, Grant, Baker and Malheur — approved measures directing county commissioners to promote the concept of border relocation, joining two other counties, Union and Jefferson, that did so in November.

The Nov. 3 election also saw two other counties defeat the Greater Idaho proposal, but on Tuesday, all five counties with the initiatives on the ballot […]