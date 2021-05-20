Twenty firms produce 55% of world’s plastic waste, report reveals

Stephan: You have probably never heard of any of these corporations, but these 20 companies are destroying earth's matrix of life, and personally degrading your life. What to do? What can an ordinary person do to stop this environmental disaster? Stop buying as many things as you can made of plastic. Citizen power is pocketbook power.

Twenty companies are responsible for producing more than half of all the single-use plastic waste in the world, fuelling the climate crisis and creating an environmental catastrophe, new research reveals.

Among the global businesses responsible for 55% of the world’s plastic packaging waste are both state-owned and multinational corporations, including oil and gas giants and chemical companies, according to a comprehensive new analysis.Quick Guide

The Plastic Waste Makers index reveals for the first time the companies who produce the polymers that become throwaway plastic items, from face masks to plastic bags and bottles, which at the end of their short life pollute the oceans or are burned or thrown into landfill.https://interactive.guim.co.uk/charts/embed/may/2021-05-17T09:28:01/embed.html

It also reveals Australia leads a list of countries for generating the most single-use plastic waste on a per capita basis, ahead of the United States, South Korea and Britain.

ExxonMobil is the greatest single-use plastic waste polluter in the world, contributing 5.9m tonnes to the global waste mountain, concludes the analysis by the Minderoo Foundation of Australia with partners including Wood Mackenzie, the London School of Economics and Stockholm Environment Institute. The largest chemicals company […]