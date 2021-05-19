Why Ecologists Are Haunted by the Rapid Growth of Ghost Forests

Stephan: Forests are an essential part of earth's matrix of life, and the destruction by humans, either through exploitation as with the Amazon Rain Forest, or brought on by human-mediated climate change is seriously imperilling the balance of that matrix. The consequences to all life forms, including humans, will be dire.

Google Earth image of a healthy forest on the lower right and a ghost forest full of dead trees on the left. Credit: Emily Ury



For years, Emily Ury traversed North Carolina’s coastal roads, studying patches of skeletal trees slain by rising seas that scientists call “ghost forests.” Killed by intruding saltwater along the Atlantic Coast, they are previews of the dire fate other forests face worldwide.

Ury knew that ghost forests were expanding in the region, but only when she began looking down from above using Google Earth did she realize how extensive they were.

“I found so many dead forests,” says Ury, an ecologist at Duke University and co-author of a paper on the rapid deforestation of the North Carolina coast published last month in the journal Ecological Applications. “They were everywhere.”

As the ocean intrudes and saltwater rises, it kills trees and creates these ghost forests—bare trunks, and stumps, ashen tombstones marking a once-thriving coastal ecosystem. In North Carolina, pine, red maple, sweetgum and bald cypress forests are being replaced by saltmarsh. Eventually, that saltmarsh will be replaced by open water, a shift […]