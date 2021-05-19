Ideological divisions over cultural issues are far wider in the U.S. than in the UK, France and Germany

Stephan: Here is a trend about which you read almost nothing but which is having a significant influence. The breakdown of America and its ideological divisions, one might more accurately say differing realities, is not a worldwide phenomenon, and it is changing the way the world looks at us and considers our status in the world. We are greatly diminished.

Demonstrators argue during a protest against U.S. immigration policies in New York City in 2018. Credit: Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto/Getty

When it comes to key cultural issues, Americans are significantly more divided along ideological lines than people in the United Kingdom, France and Germany, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of surveys conducted in the four countries in fall 2020.

Across 11 questions on cultural subjects ranging from nationalism to political correctness, the gap between the ideological left and right in the United States – or liberals and conservatives, in the common U.S. parlance – is significantly wider than the ideological gaps found in the European countries surveyed. In some cases, this is because America’s conservatives are outliers. In other cases, it’s because America’s liberals are outliers. In still other cases, both the right and left in the U.S. hold more extreme positions than their European counterparts, resulting in ideological gaps that are more than twice the size of those seen in the UK, Germany or France.

Below, we explore these trends in more detail.How we did this

