‘Criminal Complicity’: Outrage as Biden Pushes $735 Million Weapons Sale to Israel Amid Gaza Slaughter

Human rights advocates warned Monday that the Biden administration is deepening U.S. complicity in the Netanyahu regime’s ongoing massacre of civilians in Gaza by attempting to push through a $735 million sale of so-called “precision-guided weapons” to Israel.
“[The] Biden administration must be held accountable for being complicit in escalating the violence and failing to prevent civilian deaths and suffering.”
—Jamil Dakwar, ACLU
The Washington Post reported Monday that the Biden administration officially notified Congress of the sale on May 5, just days before Israeli forces began their latest bombardment of Gaza last week—an assault that has killed nearly 200 Palestinians, wounded more than 1,200, and displaced tens of thousands.
Since last Monday, the Israeli military has used bombs and missiles made by major U.S. military contractors such as Boeing and General Dynamics to obliterate major buildings in Gaza, including one over the weekend that housed offices of the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera.
“Criminal complicity,” Yousef Munayyer, a Palestinian-American writer and political […]
It is very hard to believe that Biden would go against most USA residents and sell more weapons to Israel when the rest of us want to establish peace in that terrible country which kills Palestinians without regard to them being peaceful people many of whom are children. We should be cutting off all such sales to Israel! What the hell is wrong with him? I thought he was a decent person, not a “military-industrial-complex” type of person. I would rather have voted for Bernie Sanders than Biden.
The conflicting messages in the news are shocking! This from The Guardian – less than one hour ago. Joe Biden’s phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu came as the Israeli prime minister pushed back against demands for an immediate end to the violence in Gaza.
This is the other side of the discussion of gun control. We sell most of the weapons the the world, and we own and use most of the weapons of the world. It is very consistent when you think about it.
The intensity of the violence and limitless destruction by Israel is heartbreaking. It is the logical extension of previous behavior by Israel in their determination to drive the Palestinians off ancestral lands into the sea, into Jordan, into Lebanon or to Allah. A solution will be found to clear Sumaria and Judea of non-Jews because god gave the chosen deed to this land maybe 3k years ago. If you start reorganizing the earth on that basis well… The American Imperium continues unabated in supplying weapons for profit and control worldwide this is destroying our collective soul.
Yesterday in the NYT Thomas Friedman had a very interesting column regarding the conflict “For Trump, Hamas and Bibi, It Is Always Jan. 6” about some of the political changes that may have led to the current sudden intense conflict.