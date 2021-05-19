‘Criminal Complicity’: Outrage as Biden Pushes $735 Million Weapons Sale to Israel Amid Gaza Slaughter

Stephan: I do not agree with President Biden about this. In my opinion, the current Gaza crisis is happening because Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, under criminal investigation, and about to lose his grip on power, created this disaster so he could retain control. It is absolutely despicable, and the United States should not become involved. except to press for a cease-fire. It is to our shame that all this destruction is being carried out using American weapons.

Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2021. Credit: Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Human rights advocates warned Monday that the Biden administration is deepening U.S. complicity in the Netanyahu regime’s ongoing massacre of civilians in Gaza by attempting to push through a $735 million sale of so-called “precision-guided weapons” to Israel.

“[The] Biden administration must be held accountable for being complicit in escalating the violence and failing to prevent civilian deaths and suffering.”

—Jamil Dakwar, ACLU

The Washington Post reported Monday that the Biden administration officially notified Congress of the sale on May 5, just days before Israeli forces began their latest bombardment of Gaza last week—an assault that has killed nearly 200 Palestinians, wounded more than 1,200, and displaced tens of thousands.

Since last Monday, the Israeli military has used bombs and missiles made by major U.S. military contractors such as Boeing and General Dynamics to obliterate major buildings in Gaza, including one over the weekend that housed offices of the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera.

“Criminal complicity,” Yousef Munayyer, a Palestinian-American writer and political […]