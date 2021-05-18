Earth’s Stratosphere Is Shrinking Because of Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Scientists Say

- New research shows that the stratosphere is nearly a quarter of a mile smaller than it was in 1980.
- The stratosphere is the second layer in Earth’s atmosphere.
- It keeps storms from rising too high into the air, where they can become stronger.
Earth’s stratosphere – the layer where commercial airlines cruise and the ozone layer lives – is shrinking because of greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new study.
The research, published May 5 in the journal Environmental Research Letters, shows that the stratosphere is nearly a quarter of a mile smaller than it was in 1980.
The second layer of our atmosphere, the stratosphere extends from about 6 miles to 30 miles above Earth. It lies on top of the troposphere, which has already been shown to be heating and expanding because of climate change.
That causes the troposphere to push the lower part of the stratosphere outward. At the same time, more carbon dioxide is entering the stratosphere, where it actually cools down and causes the layer to contract, the researchers said.
We know how to produce ozone. We should produce ozone in large quantities to boost up our stratosphere. It also is an element that kills the Corona-virus, so we could potentially reduce the effects of the virus while building up the stratosphere at the same time. As a matter of fact I have ozone producing machines (small ones) for the purpose of keeping me safer than I would be without it. It has such a small particle that it even goes through walls and kills the black mold which can cause disease, also.
Why don’t we do the production of ozone right now and it will kill two problems with one production device.