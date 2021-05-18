Earth’s Stratosphere Is Shrinking Because of Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Scientists Say

Stephan: In spite of all the media coverage in 2019, the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania surveyed more than 7,000 people on their belief in the reality of human-mediated climate change. The researchers found that the proportion of Americans who believe that climate change is human-caused ranged from 50 percent to 71 percent, depending on the question format. And the number of self-identified Republicans who say they accept climate change as human-caused varied even more dramatically, from 29 percent to 61 percent. In an age defined by disinformation, you just can't fix willful ignorance. But willful ignorance or not the planet is changing very quickly and the United States, particularly, has fallen woefully behind in preparing for what is happening. What that means is that the future for our children is going to be far more difficult, there will be massive migrations, and a lot of misery and death.

Earth from space Credit: NASA

New research shows that the stratosphere is nearly a quarter of a mile smaller than it was in 1980.

The stratosphere is the second layer in Earth’s atmosphere.

It keeps storms from rising too high into the air, where they can become stronger.

Earth’s stratosphere – the layer where commercial airlines cruise and the ozone layer lives – is shrinking because of greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new study.

The research, published May 5 in the journal Environmental Research Letters, shows that the stratosphere is nearly a quarter of a mile smaller than it was in 1980.

The second layer of our atmosphere, the stratosphere extends from about 6 miles to 30 miles above Earth. It lies on top of the troposphere, which has already been shown to be heating and expanding because of climate change.

That causes the troposphere to push the lower part of the stratosphere outward. At the same time, more carbon dioxide is entering the stratosphere, where it actually cools down and causes the layer to contract, the researchers said.

“For the […]