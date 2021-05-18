Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, May 18th, 2021

Earth’s Stratosphere Is Shrinking Because of Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Scientists Say

Author:     Jan Wesner Childs
Source:     The Weather Channel
Publication Date:     15 May 2021
 Link: Earth’s Stratosphere Is Shrinking Because of Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Scientists Say
Stephan:   In spite of all the media coverage in 2019, the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania surveyed more than 7,000 people on their belief in the reality of human-mediated climate change. The researchers found that the proportion of Americans who believe that climate change is human-caused ranged from 50 percent to 71 percent, depending on the question format. And the number of self-identified Republicans who say they accept climate change as human-caused varied even more dramatically, from 29 percent to 61 percent. In an age defined by disinformation, you just can't fix willful ignorance. But willful ignorance or not the planet is changing very quickly and the United States, particularly, has fallen woefully behind in preparing for what is happening. What that means is that the future for our children is going to be far more difficult, there will be massive migrations, and a lot of misery and death.
Earth from space Credit: NASA
  • New research shows that the stratosphere is nearly a quarter of a mile smaller than it was in 1980.
  • The stratosphere is the second layer in Earth’s atmosphere.
  • It keeps storms from rising too high into the air, where they can become stronger.

Earth’s stratosphere – the layer where commercial airlines cruise and the ozone layer lives – is shrinking because of greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new study.

The research, published May 5 in the journal Environmental Research Letters, shows that the stratosphere is nearly a quarter of a mile smaller than it was in 1980.

The second layer of our atmosphere, the stratosphere extends from about 6 miles to 30 miles above Earth. It lies on top of the troposphere, which has already been shown to be heating and expanding because of climate change.

That causes the troposphere to push the lower part of the stratosphere outward. At the same time, more carbon dioxide is entering the stratosphere, where it actually cools down and causes the layer to contract, the researchers said.

“For the […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 12:53 pm

    We know how to produce ozone. We should produce ozone in large quantities to boost up our stratosphere. It also is an element that kills the Corona-virus, so we could potentially reduce the effects of the virus while building up the stratosphere at the same time. As a matter of fact I have ozone producing machines (small ones) for the purpose of keeping me safer than I would be without it. It has such a small particle that it even goes through walls and kills the black mold which can cause disease, also.
    Why don’t we do the production of ozone right now and it will kill two problems with one production device.