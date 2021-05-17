The Death of Democracy Looks Nearer Than Ever

Stephan: Next to climate change, but closely intertwined with it, my greatest concern, in the trends I see, is the possible collapse of American democracy. I think this is occurring for two reasons, two major trends that are shaping everything going on in the country. One is that we are well on the way to becoming a majority-minority nation and about a third of the Whites in the country find this unacceptable, even though it is inevitable. They are in a complete freakout. Second, Americans have lived in a democracy for so long most don't really recognize that the nation could be run on any other basis. And yet we have one political party, the former Republican Party, now the Trump Cult which, drawing energy from, and in service to the White fear trend, is actively trying to change America to a White christofascist authoritarian system which maintains the appearance and form of democracy while the substance is sabotaged and gone. This essay lays out the issues. If you live in a Red value state you can see it plainly happening in the gerrymandering and voter suppression all of which is designed to keep White christofascists in power

A protestor holds a sign reading “Stop the Steal” during a demonstration at the Nevada State Capitol on

February 1, 2021, in Carson, Nevada.

Credit: O’Neil/SOPA/Getty

Liz Cheney is not on my short list of politicians I admire or wish to see in Congress. But she has done the right thing in calling out the “big lie” and promising to do all she can to keep Donald Trump away from the White House, literally or in terms of his influence over a terribly broken party. She is a canary in the coal mine. Would that others had the courage to follow suit.

Most sentient beings on the planet breathed a huge sigh of relief last November when Joe Biden won the presidential election. We were even happier when he and his administration immediately began acting robustly on myriad issues. First came the well-chosen appointments, the flurry of executive orders reversing Trump’s perversities, then the big bills aimed at health care, infrastructure, economic recovery, climate change, income inequality, childcare and more — all of which made Republicans in Congress and their QAnon conspiracists […]