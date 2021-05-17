How oil capitalists conspired to spread climate change denialism — in 1988

Stephan: Just as history looks back and sees Madison, Mason, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, and Washington, as historically significant heroes, and Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, and Henry VIII as villains so, I think, history will look back on men like Lee Raymond and Lucio Noto as historical villains, which is different than just being a bad person. Yesterday I ran that piece on neuroscience's take on the psychopathology of sadism. It mentioned the notably high percentage of corporate heads who suffer from this, and I think Lee Raymond and Lurio Noto, are exemplars of the disorder. Their villainy? They knowingly and deliberately impeded the world's and particularly America's response to climate change. This report lays this out story, but more importantly, it explains how it was done, it speaks to the deeper process, the creation of the Ideological State Apparatus (ISA). This is all part of the disinformation trend that is devouring our culture.

Exxon Corporation Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lee Raymond (L) and Vice Chairman Lucio Noto, circa 01 December, 1999. Credit: Henny Ray Abrams/ Getty

In the summer of 1988, the United States experienced the worst heat waves and droughts since the Dust Bowl. Ominous images of burning forests, withering fields and sweltering cities filled the American press and elicited nervous suspicion: was this the work of the so-called greenhouse effect? Had the danger of which some scientists warned already arrived?

It was amid this tense national atmosphere climatologist James Hansen intervened with his testimony to the Senate, in which he forthrightly asserted that “we can ascribe with a high degree of confidence a cause and effect relationship between the greenhouse effect and observed warming.” The suspicions were sound: “It is already happening now.” Describing the extreme summer as a taste of things to come, the report in the New York Times also noted that the testifying scientists “said that planning must begin now for a sharp reduction in the burning of coal, oil and other fossil fuels that release carbon […]