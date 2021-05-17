CVS Health quietly donated a staggering amount to a dark money group advocating against health care access

Stephan: Why does the richest nation in the world have the worst healthcare. Why doesn’t the United States, like the rest of the developed world have a universal single-payer birthright system As I have pointed out countless times, all backed by factual data, the American illness profit system is an absurdly overpriced failure if the point of healthcare is to foster wellbeing. But, of course, that isn’t the point. Profit is the only priority in the American system. CVS, as this report, spells out is one of the evil corporations trying to stop any change to the system. I use the word evil very deliberately. And so I ask you to please, If you get your prescriptions there, change to another pharmacy. Never spend another nickel in a CVS pharmacy from this day forward. And tell all your friends and family to do the same. Citizen power is pocketbook power. If none of us buy anything at CVS watch how fast they change their tune.

Last year, as the United States was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, CVS Health donated a staggering amount of money to a dark money group that advocated for limiting health care access.

According to The Intercept, CVS Health which also owns the health insurance company Aetna along with countless pharmacies and walk-in clinics nationwide, donated a total of $5 million to Partnership for America’s Health Care Future (PAHCF), an advocacy group in opposition of Medicare for All.

The massive donation is considered the largest financial contribution on record although PAHCF is classified as a 501(c)(4) organization and not required to publicly disclose information about its donors. Reports about CVS Health’s donation come months after PAHCF embarked on a political sweep of voters in Democratic primary states as they urged voters to push back against the promotion of Medicare for All.

The group also targeted the states that are embracing the public health option. The publication notes that “the group hired local lobbyists and aired advertisements designed to discourage state legislators from voting for the plan.” Leading up to the presidential […]