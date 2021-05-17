CVS Health quietly donated a staggering amount to a dark money group advocating against health care access

Last year, as the United States was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, CVS Health donated a staggering amount of money to a dark money group that advocated for limiting health care access.
According to The Intercept, CVS Health which also owns the health insurance company Aetna along with countless pharmacies and walk-in clinics nationwide, donated a total of $5 million to Partnership for America’s Health Care Future (PAHCF), an advocacy group in opposition of Medicare for All.
The massive donation is considered the largest financial contribution on record although PAHCF is classified as a 501(c)(4) organization and not required to publicly disclose information about its donors. Reports about CVS Health’s donation come months after PAHCF embarked on a political sweep of voters in Democratic primary states as they urged voters to push back against the promotion of Medicare for All.
The group also targeted the states that are embracing the public health option. The publication notes that “the group hired local lobbyists and aired advertisements designed to discourage state legislators from voting for the plan.” Leading up to the presidential […]
