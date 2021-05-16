Bernie Sanders: The U.S. Must Stop Being an Apologist for the Netanyahu Government

Stephan: What both saddens and amazes me about Israel is that for the last thousand years Jews were routinely put in ghettoes, restricted from education, precluded from certain professions, and treated like second or third class citizens. You would think that within that culture there would be an understanding of what such persecution evokes in its victims. WHat the Israelis should have done is make the Palestinians happy and middle class. Why Israelis of all people did not get this, I do not know. But it is causing endless violence, suffering, and death.

Gaza Credit: Khalil Hamra/Associated Press

“Israel has the right to defend itself.”

These are the words we hear from both Democratic and Republican administrations whenever the government of Israel, with its enormous military power, responds to rocket attacks from Gaza.

Let’s be clear. No one is arguing that Israel, or any government, does not have the right to self-defense or to protect its people. So why are these words repeated year after year, war after war? And why is the question almost never asked: “What are the rights of the Palestinian people?”

And why do we seem to take notice of the violence in Israel and Palestine only when rockets are falling on Israel?

In this moment of crisis, the United States should be urging an immediate cease-fire. We should also understand that, while Hamas firing rockets into Israeli communities is absolutely unacceptable, today’s conflict did not begin with those rockets.

Palestinian families in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah have been living under the threat of eviction for many years, navigating a legal system designed to facilitate their forced displacement. And over the past weeks, extremist settlers have intensified their efforts to evict them.

And, tragically, those evictions […]