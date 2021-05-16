Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, May 16th, 2021

Bernie Sanders: The U.S. Must Stop Being an Apologist for the Netanyahu Government

Author:     Senator Bernie Sanders
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     May 14, 2021
 Link: Bernie Sanders: The U.S. Must Stop Being an Apologist for the Netanyahu Government
Stephan:   What both saddens and amazes me about Israel is that for the last thousand years Jews were routinely put in ghettoes, restricted from education, precluded from certain professions, and treated like second or third class citizens. You would think that within that culture there would be an understanding of what such persecution evokes in its victims. WHat the Israelis should have done is make the Palestinians happy and middle class. Why Israelis of all people did not get this, I do not know. But it is causing endless violence, suffering, and death.
Gaza Credit: Khalil Hamra/Associated Press

“Israel has the right to defend itself.”

These are the words we hear from both Democratic and Republican administrations whenever the government of Israel, with its enormous military power, responds to rocket attacks from Gaza.

Let’s be clear. No one is arguing that Israel, or any government, does not have the right to self-defense or to protect its people. So why are these words repeated year after year, war after war? And why is the question almost never asked: “What are the rights of the Palestinian people?”

And why do we seem to take notice of the violence in Israel and Palestine only when rockets are falling on Israel?

In this moment of crisis, the United States should be urging an immediate cease-fire. We should also understand that, while Hamas firing rockets into Israeli communities is absolutely unacceptable, today’s conflict did not begin with those rockets.

Palestinian families in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah have been living under the threat of eviction for many years, navigating a legal system designed to facilitate their forced displacement. And over the past weeks, extremist settlers have intensified their efforts to evict them.

And, tragically, those evictions […]

  1. Eric on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    Because religion destroys all. It’s codified in each religion; the first 4 or so commandments are about the worship of this particular deity and no others.

  2. Will on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 6:50 am

    A story as old as humanity of the oppressed becoming the oppressors. Victim consciousness of the oppressed can justify any action that sets things right and this holds true regardless of culture or religion. Add to that that both groups have a “holy book” that justifies their situations because God/Allah declares that they are the favored ones and nothing is more satisfying than being right.

    Extremists on both sides pushing for the maximum advantage with Israel being by far the most powerful with their side determined to end this problem once and for all. Where does this all end? Oh, that’s right “the second coming”….and all religions claim to represent an all knowing, all loving God, creator of heaven and earth which some humans are determined to destroy in his name.