A Canadian study gave $7,500 to homeless people. Here’s how they spent it.

Stephan: Here you see another proof of Schwartz’ Law of Wellbeing. The evidence that policies that foster wellbeing are always more successful, easier to implement, more efficient, more productive, nicer to live under, longer enduring, and much much cheaper, is once again demonstrated in this Canadian project. The evidence for this law is so irrefutable one has to ask, why isn’t this always the policy choice? The answer, I think, is that people who are well off, feel that people who are not, are in those reduced circumstances because they are lazy and feckless and should be punished for being that way.

A man protests homelessness in Vancouver. Around 235,000 Canadians experience homelessness each year, and the rates continue to rise.

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty

Ray is a 55-year-old man in Vancouver, Canada. He used to live in an emergency homeless shelter. But over the past couple years, he’s been able to pay for a place to live and courses to prepare him for his dream job — in part because he participated in a study called the New Leaf Project.

The study, conducted by the charity Foundations for Social Change in partnership with the University of British Columbia, was fairlysimple. It identified 50 people in the Vancouver area who had become homeless in the past two years. In spring 2018, it gave them each one lump sum of $7,500 (in Canadian dollars). And it told them to do whatever they wanted with the cash.

“At first, I thought it was a little far-fetched — too good to be true,” Ray said. “I went with one of the program representatives to a bank and we opened up a bank account for me. Even after the money was […]