US prisons hold more than 550,000 people with intellectual disabilities

Stephan: The United States has 4.23% of the world's population and 25% of the world's prisoners, 2.3 million men and women, with a grotesque racial bias against people of color. The American Gulag is a national shame, and we are absolute hypocrites whenever we speak about the prison systems of other nations. Yet, you rarely hear about any of this. But matters are even worse than that. Back in the period of the Nixon administration, the Republicans decided to close down mental health institutions where the mentally ill could be safely housed and treated. The result? Of the 2.3 million prisoners in the American Gulag, more than 550,000, as this report describes, have emotional and intellectual disabilities. Yet another failure of the U.S. illness profit system, another shame America will not face.

High as they are, these rates are likely to be an underestimate. They are based on self-reports, and research has shown many people fail to report a disability – particularly an intellectual or cognitive disability – to avoid stigma or because they simply don’t know they have one.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics has also found that people with cognitive, intellectual and developmental disabilities are more prevalent in jails – where people are sent immediately after arrest, to await trial or to serve a sentence of one year or less – than prisons. Jails tend to be associated with what have been called “crimes of survival,” such as shoplifting and loitering. These offenses are linked to unemployed people and people experiencing homelessness – communities in which rates of disabilities are higher.

As a result, a disproportionate amount of people with disabilities enter America’s criminal justice system. I see this in my research on intellectual and developmental disabilities – diagnoses like autism, fetal alcohol syndrome, ADD/ADHD, Down syndrome, and general cognitive impairment are common in our criminal justice system.

In jail, no one listens

Between 2018 and […]