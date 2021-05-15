Trump Asked for Troops to Do ‘Whatever Was Necessary’ to Protect His Demonstrators on January 6th

Stephan: Criminal Trump knew exactly what he intended and created on 6th January, and it was not, as the Trump Cultists are now claiming, "normal tourist visits." Everything the TCs have been saying from that day to this has been nothing but knowing lies. These Congress members and Trump himself are actively trying to destroy our democracy.

Well, this is new. Trump told his acting Secretary of Defense to use military force for what purpose? Miller: Trump said "do whatever was necessary to protect the demonstrators that were executing their constitutionally protected rights." Occurs in their Jan. 3 meeting. pic.twitter.com/jnEDYVUzsK — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) May 12, 2021

President Donald Trump asked for National Guard troops to be deployed to protect his supporters at the rally on January 6 that culminated in hundreds of those supporters violently storming the Capitol, his former acting defense secretary told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Christopher Miller told the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday that he held a meeting with Trump on January 3, three days before the violent siege in Washington, DC, which resulted in at least five fatalities.

Miller said that Trump asked at the meeting if there had been any requests for National Guard support at the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, where Trump and his supporters would gather to make allegations of voter fraud in November’s presidential election.

Miller said he told Trump that Muriel Bowser, the mayor of the District of Columbia, had requested unarmed National Guard support for the planned […]