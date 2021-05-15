MI Lawmaker Caught Spreading Falsehoods Introduces Bills to Punish Fact Checkers

Stephan: The thing that stands out for me about this attempt to subvert democracy by the Trump Cultists is how blatant the whole thing is, and how many Americans are just fine with what is being done.

Trump Cultist Michigan State Rep. Matt Maddock is a lead sponsor of legislation that would require fact checkers to register with the state and face possible fines for improper findings. Do you think anyone could look any smugger?

Credit: Michigan House Republicans



Michigan state Republican lawmakers introduced legislation on Tuesday that would require news organizations that produce fact-checked articles to register with the state. Under the legislation, if state officials deem facts within the reporting to be untrue, the organization would be subject to fines.

House Bills 4813 and 4814 would apply to news organizations and websites that are part of the International Fact-Checking Network, created by the Poynter Institute, an organization that is dedicated to improving journalism and is attempting to connect fact checkers from around the world through the network.

The bills would require fact checkers to register with the office of the state’s secretary of state, and to insure themselves with a $1 million bond against the possibility of fines in the amount of $1,000 any time state officials find something has been incorrectly reported. The legislation would also […]