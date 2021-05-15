MI Lawmaker Caught Spreading Falsehoods Introduces Bills to Punish Fact Checkers

Michigan state Republican lawmakers introduced legislation on Tuesday that would require news organizations that produce fact-checked articles to register with the state. Under the legislation, if state officials deem facts within the reporting to be untrue, the organization would be subject to fines.
House Bills 4813 and 4814 would apply to news organizations and websites that are part of the International Fact-Checking Network, created by the Poynter Institute, an organization that is dedicated to improving journalism and is attempting to connect fact checkers from around the world through the network.
The bills would require fact checkers to register with the office of the state’s secretary of state, and to insure themselves with a $1 million bond against the possibility of fines in the amount of $1,000 any time state officials find something has been incorrectly reported. The legislation would also […]
Are you aware of Daniel Schmachtenberger’s Consilience Project, and have you seen his War on Sensemaking presentation? The concerns behind this are real and it’s a very, very complex challenge. We may need completely new models in order to repair our information ecology.
I would say we need a new constitution, at least, and it should be made by the people not corporations. Citizens United would be the first thing to be outlawed in the new constitution I am thinking about. Monopolies should all be taxed at at least 50% as would wealth, and all wealth should be taxed, even stock holdings. There is much more we could. I believe there are more poor or middle class people than there are millionaires and billionaires in the country. We need to go to war with them through the courts if possible, but through force if necessary. I am sick of being screwed every time I turn around and I am ready to fight.
I agree about Citizens United, but my comment was about initiatives to repair the information ecology; as long as people do not have reliable information systems their decisions are easily manipulated.
https://youtu.be/7LqaotiGWjQ