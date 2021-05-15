Leaked Video: Dark Money Group Brags About Writing GOP Voter Suppression Bills Across the Country

Stephan: I hope my readers are taking very seriously the attempt by Trump Cultists and their dark money masters to destroy democracy in America, and convert it to a christofascist White supremacy authoritarian pseudo democracy. This is a very well funded, and nationally coordinated effort, and it is working, as this report, and the video attest. If you live in a Red state you just lost a lot of your voting rights. Or maybe you are a Trump Cultist and that doesn't matter to you.

In a private meeting last month with big-money donors, the head of a top conservative group boasted that her outfit had crafted the new voter suppression law in Georgia and was doing the same with similar bills for Republican state legislators across the country. “In some cases, we actually draft them for them,” she said, “or we have a sentinel on our behalf give them the model legislation so it has that grassroots, from-the-bottom-up type of vibe.”

The Georgia law had “eight key provisions that Heritage recommended,” Jessica Anderson, the executive director of Heritage Action for America, a sister organization of the Heritage Foundation, told the foundation’s donors at an April 22 gathering in Tucson, in a recording obtained by the watchdog group Documented and shared with Mother Jones. Those included policies severely restricting mail ballot drop boxes, preventing election officials from sending absentee ballot request forms to voters, making it easier for partisan workers to monitor the polls, preventing the collection of mail ballots, and restricting the ability of counties to accept donations from nonprofit groups seeking to aid in election administration.

All of these recommendations came straight from Heritage’s list of “best practices” drafted in February. […]