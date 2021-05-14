U.S. Has Entered Unprecedented Climate Territory, EPA Warns

For years, President Donald Trump and his deputies played down the impact of greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels and delayed the release of an Environmental Protection Agency report detailing climate-related damage. But on Wednesday, the EPA released a detailed and disturbing account of the startling changes that Earth’s warming had on parts of the United States during Trump’s presidency.
The destruction of year-round permafrost in Alaska, loss of winter ice on the Great Lakes and spike in summer heat waves in U.S. cities all signal that climate change is intensifying, the EPA said in its report. The assessment, which languished under the Trump administration for three years, marks the first time the agency has said such changes are being driven at least in part by human-caused global warming.
As it launched an updated webpage to inform the public on
As a gardener, I feel climate change and see the changes in the weather which effects my gardening in a drastic way: temperatures going up and down, and rain coming and then going away.
P.S.: There won’t be anyone to look back and/or record the distant future; at least not humans. Maybe extraterrestrials will make note of the destruction humans have done to this world and it will help them not to make the same mistakes.