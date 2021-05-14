U.S. Has Entered Unprecedented Climate Territory, EPA Warns

Stephan: The thing about Trump as president that so amazed me is that he seemed to believe that if you censure people from talking about climate change you don't need to deal with it. As if it wouldn't happen. I think history is going to look back at Trump as the world's greatest mass murderer. He is going to be seen as one of history's monsters.

Ice forms along the Lake Michigan shoreline near downtown Chicago in February. An Environmental Protection Agency report detailed climate-related damage in the United States, including the loss of ice on the Great Lakes. Credit: Scott Olson/Getty

For years, President Donald Trump and his deputies played down the impact of greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels and delayed the release of an Environmental Protection Agency report detailing climate-related damage. But on Wednesday, the EPA released a detailed and disturbing account of the startling changes that Earth’s warming had on parts of the United States during Trump’s presidency.

The destruction of year-round permafrost in Alaska, loss of winter ice on the Great Lakes and spike in summer heat waves in U.S. cities all signal that climate change is intensifying, the EPA said in its report. The assessment, which languished under the Trump administration for three years, marks the first time the agency has said such changes are being driven at least in part by human-caused global warming.

As it launched an updated webpage to inform the public on […]