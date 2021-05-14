Rethink Global Economy to Halt Mass Extinction, Study Argues

Stephan: This report spells out a truth to which we should give the most serious consideration. A revised version of our civilization needs to emerge. One that understands and factors in the interconnectedness and interdependence of all life. We must restore the balance of the matrix of life, or we are going to make our lives miserable.

In the national park of Axios Delta near Thessaloniki city in Greece, there are 295 species of birds, 350 species of plants, 40 species of mammals, 18 species of reptiles, 9 species of amphibians and 7 species of invertebrates.

Credit: Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto/Getty

The problem of biodiversity loss is not simply a matter of funding, a new report examining the failures of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) has warned.

Instead, policy makers need to consider the structural causes that promote habitat and species loss, especially in poorer countries.

“Our research shows that not only are more financial resources necessary to stem the biodiversity crisis, but we need a broader rethink about how the rules of the economy are driving the sixth extinction,” the report’s co-lead researcher, Dr. Jessica Dempsey from the University of British Columbia’s Department of Geography, said in a University of Lancaster press release.

The report, titled Beyond the Gap: Placing Biodiversity Finance in the Global Economy, was published this month by the University of British Columbia and charity the Third World […]