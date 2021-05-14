Rethink Global Economy to Halt Mass Extinction, Study Argues

The problem of biodiversity loss is not simply a matter of funding, a new report examining the failures of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) has warned.
Instead, policy makers need to consider the structural causes that promote habitat and species loss, especially in poorer countries.
“Our research shows that not only are more financial resources necessary to stem the biodiversity crisis, but we need a broader rethink about how the rules of the economy are driving the sixth extinction,” the report’s co-lead researcher, Dr. Jessica Dempsey from the University of British Columbia’s Department of Geography, said in a University of Lancaster press release.
The report, titled Beyond the Gap: Placing Biodiversity Finance in the Global Economy, was published this month by the University of British Columbia and charity the Third World […]
I totally agree with your prognostication of this mess our society has created in the world. We need to be more conscious of our relationship to nature, and our response to what we are causing in the world. EVERYTHING IS CONNECTED! WE NEED TO CONNECT THE DOTS!
There’s a popular sticker on bumpers of well-meaning folks that says ‘trees are the answer’. And for at least the last 5 years, thousands of the same kinds of trees have been and are being planted. That sameness is part of the extinction process. We’ve come a long way, and at times, I feel heartened by the number of people involved in climate.. vs the number that were involved 2, 3, 5 years ago. Those numbers have grown exponentially. It’s good to know what isn’t working and even better to focus on the energy and actions being taken by people who love and appreciate our beautiful planet.
Grateful that there are those out there rethinking these systems and coming up with ideas for change that hold life affirming potential.