Friday, May 14th, 2021

Rethink Global Economy to Halt Mass Extinction, Study Argues

Author:     Olivia Rosane
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     May. 12, 2021 01:42PM EST
 Link: Rethink Global Economy to Halt Mass Extinction, Study Argues
Stephan:   This report spells out a truth to which we should give the most serious consideration. A revised version of our civilization needs to emerge. One that understands and factors in the interconnectedness and interdependence of all life. We must restore the balance of the matrix of life, or we are going to make our lives miserable.
In the national park of Axios Delta near Thessaloniki city in Greece, there are 295 species of birds, 350 species of plants, 40 species of mammals, 18 species of reptiles, 9 species of amphibians and 7 species of invertebrates. 
Credit: Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto/Getty

The problem of biodiversity loss is not simply a matter of funding, a new report examining the failures of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) has warned.

Instead, policy makers need to consider the structural causes that promote habitat and species loss, especially in poorer countries.

“Our research shows that not only are more financial resources necessary to stem the biodiversity crisis, but we need a broader rethink about how the rules of the economy are driving the sixth extinction,” the report’s co-lead researcher, Dr. Jessica Dempsey from the University of British Columbia’s Department of Geography, said in a University of Lancaster press release.

The report, titled Beyond the Gap: Placing Biodiversity Finance in the Global Economy, was published this month by the University of British Columbia and charity the Third World […]

3 Comments

  1. Rev. Dean on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10:33 am

    I totally agree with your prognostication of this mess our society has created in the world. We need to be more conscious of our relationship to nature, and our response to what we are causing in the world. EVERYTHING IS CONNECTED! WE NEED TO CONNECT THE DOTS!

  2. Sam Crespi on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 3:04 pm

    There’s a popular sticker on bumpers of well-meaning folks that says ‘trees are the answer’. And for at least the last 5 years, thousands of the same kinds of trees have been and are being planted. That sameness is part of the extinction process. We’ve come a long way, and at times, I feel heartened by the number of people involved in climate.. vs the number that were involved 2, 3, 5 years ago. Those numbers have grown exponentially. It’s good to know what isn’t working and even better to focus on the energy and actions being taken by people who love and appreciate our beautiful planet.

  3. Sam Crespi on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 3:05 pm

    Grateful that there are those out there rethinking these systems and coming up with ideas for change that hold life affirming potential.