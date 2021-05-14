Republicans Are Still Waging War on Workers

Stephan: As usual Paul Krugman focuses on the critical leverage point. To survive as a democracy we as a culture must make fostering wellbeing our first priority. You can make a profit but you must prove that what you are doing, or want to do, fosters wellbeing. Profit above all else societies are not going to survive as democracies during climate change.

Redit: Matt Black/Magnum Photos







Has the Republican Party, which has championed the interests of big business and sought to keep wages low since the late 19th century, suddenly become populist? Some of its rising stars would have you believe so. For example, after the 2020 election Senator Josh Hawley declared that “we must be a working-class party, not a Wall Street party.”

But while Republicans have lately attacked selected businesses, their beef with big companies seems to be over noneconomic issues. It bothers them a lot that some of corporate America has taken a mild stand in favor of social equality and against voter suppression.

What doesn’t bother them is the fact that many corporations pay little or nothing in taxes and pay their workers poorly. On such matters the G.O.P. is the same as it ever was: It’s for tax cuts that favor corporations and the wealthy, against anything that might improve the lives of ordinary workers.

The latest example: the Republican push to end enhanced unemployment benefits that have […]