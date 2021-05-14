A shot at a million: Ohio offers vaccinated a chance to win big bucks, college scholarships

Stephan: Mike DeWine, the Republican Governor of Ohio, is not getting anywhere near the attention, and respect he should. DeWine is an ethical Republican, and he has come up with one of the most interesting policies in the country to stimulate those reluctant to get vaccinated to get their shots. Such a very different politician from Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and so many others at both the federal and state levels.

Ohio will give away $1 million each to five vaccinated adults within the coming weeks as an incentive for residents to get the shot, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday.

The first drawing will occur on May 26, with subsequent drawings occurring each Wednesday for a total of five weeks. To win, participants must be 18 or older, an Ohio resident and vaccinated with at least one Covid vaccine dose before the lottery takes place. The five winners will receive $1 million from existing federal coronavirus relief funds, DeWine said.

“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money,’” the governor wrote on Twitter. “But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to COVID-19.”

The drawing will be conducted by the Ohio Lottery and will gather residents’ names from the Ohio secretary of state’s voter registration database. DeWine added that the state would create […]