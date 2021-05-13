Wolves to find new home at Ted Turner’s New Mexico ranch

Stephan: You don't hear much about 82-year-old Ted Turner these days, but that doesn't mean he has stopped his ecological support work. Yesterday I did that horrible report about the Trumpian Cultist move to kill 95% of the wolves in that state. Just a sickening story. Today here is some good news about wolves, thanks to Turner.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of Ted Turner’s ranches in southern New Mexico will be the new home for a pair of Mexican gray wolves and their pups as federal wildlife managers look at more options for boosting the genetic diversity of the endangered species.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is teaming up with the Ladder Ranch for the project. While the ranch has been involved over the years with captive breeding efforts and other endangered species work, this will mark the first time a translocation of Mexican gray wolves has been done on private land.

Mike Phillips, director of the Turner Endangered Species Fund, said the invitation for wolves to roam the ranch has been open for many years and the team is excited that the arrival of the new pack is imminent. He said the pair and their pups deserve a shot at trying to make a go of it in the wild.

“The lion’s share of the credit for this goes to the Fish and Wildlife Service and the state of New Mexico for taking yet another […]