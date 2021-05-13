‘Terrible economics’: These states are declining federal unemployment funds. Experts say that’s ‘a huge mistake’

Stephan: If you live in a state controlled by Trumpian Cultist politicians chances are you are about to be seriously screwed and, if you are having financial problems as a result of the pandemic, your life, and the life of your family is about to be made even more miserable. And yet, if I were pressed today, I would say that the voters of those states in 2022 will once again vote for those same politicians dedicated to damaging their lives in the service of "Dear Leader" and the Trumpian ideology.

Trumpian Cultist Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (circa 2017) Credit: USDA Photo/Lance Cheung.

Residents in South Carolina and Montana next month will lose access to federal unemployment benefits over what those states’ Republican governors call a “severe workforce shortage.” Experts say the move by Montana’s Gov. Greg Gianforte and South Carolina’s Gov. Henry McMaster is a “huge mistake.”

As ABC News reports, South Carolina and Montana are the first states “to end participation in the unemployment enhancement programs.” That program offered U.S. workers access to extra unemployment funds as part of the American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden in March.

In a statement announcing South Carolina’s “return to pre-pandemic unemployment program,” McMaster complained: “In many instances, these payments are greater than the worker’s previous paychecks.”

“What was intended to be a short-term financial assistance for the vulnerable and displaced during the height of the pandemic has turned into a dangerous federal entitlement,” he said.

In an effort to incentivize Montanans, Gianforte is offering a one-time “‘return-to-work bonus’ of $1,200 will be paid to people who rejoin the labor force and […]