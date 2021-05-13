Processed Foods, a Staple of Western Diets, Could Be Making You Sick

Stephan: If you have ever traveled internationally you have probably noticed that the thing that makes Americans stand out from people coming from other countries is how many are overweight or just outright obese. According to the CDC, "In the United States, 36.5 percent of adults are obese. Another 32.5 percent of American adults are overweight. In all, more than two-thirds of adults in the United States are overweight or obese." Much of the reason for this is what this report calls packaged foods. Do yourself a favor, stop eating these foods. Make things from scratch using organic ingredients so they have no chemicals. Organic is more expensive you say? How much would a heart attack cost? How about a case of colo-rectal cancer?

Variety of packaged food Credit: Getty Images/Archive

Processed foods are a symbol of the United States, known around the world, due to the reach of the American culture machine. Oreos, chicken nuggets, Doritos, Chips Ahoy and Pop-Tarts are a staple of American grocery lists. And for good reason: they taste good, of course; are readily accessible at grocery stores and convenience stories; and are advertised heavily to American consumers.

But while many processed foods add vitamins to give them the appearance of being “healthy,” a new study reveals that processed foods have some unexpected negative health effects on one’s body. The study examined human gut microbiota — meaning the bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms which live in your digestive tract and actually help your body’s immune system in fighting pathogens (or dangerous microorganisms).

The reason that processed foods were extra unhealthy has to do in part with fiber, which helps strengthen your gut microbiota.

“The central finding in the current study is that a healthy gut microbiota, nourished by fiber, helps clear pathogenic bacteria from the intestinal tract,” Dr. Andrew Gewirtz, a professor in the Institute for Biomedical […]