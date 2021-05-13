Processed Foods, a Staple of Western Diets, Could Be Making You Sick

Processed foods are a symbol of the United States, known around the world, due to the reach of the American culture machine. Oreos, chicken nuggets, Doritos, Chips Ahoy and Pop-Tarts are a staple of American grocery lists. And for good reason: they taste good, of course; are readily accessible at grocery stores and convenience stories; and are advertised heavily to American consumers.
But while many processed foods add vitamins to give them the appearance of being “healthy,” a new study reveals that processed foods have some unexpected negative health effects on one’s body. The study examined human gut microbiota — meaning the bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms which live in your digestive tract and actually help your body’s immune system in fighting pathogens (or dangerous microorganisms).
The reason that processed foods were extra unhealthy has to do in part with fiber, which helps strengthen your gut microbiota.
“The central finding in the current study is that a healthy gut microbiota, nourished by fiber, helps clear pathogenic bacteria from the intestinal tract,” Dr. Andrew Gewirtz, a professor in the Institute for Biomedical […]
Appalling, isn’t it? I haven’t eaten these boxed things in about 45 years, though I’m always amazed at how many of them appear in the cupboards of friends of mine.
Besides good organic food, we should all take Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Plant Enzymes which together keep our food intake enter our bodies and do their best to keep us alive as well as supporting our immune system in order to keep us from getting sick.
P.S. This technology also applies to dogs and cats too because it works the same on them. It makes their immune system better. My dog used to have the “the runs” and regurgitation until I started giving him the Pro and Pre biotics as well as the enzymes. Now he is fine.