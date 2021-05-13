Biden Administration Approves First Major US Offshore Windfarm

Joe Biden’s administration has approved the construction of the US’s first large-scale offshore windfarm, with 84 turbines to be erected off the coast of Massachusetts.
The approval of the project, which will generate about 800 megawatts of energy, enough to power around 400,000 homes and businesses, is a boost to Biden’s agenda of ramping up renewable energy production across the US in order to confront the climate crisis.
The US has lagged behind other countries in offshore wind, despite its lengthy coastlines, but the Biden administration said the new Vineyard Wind project will be the first of many as it aims to generate 30 gigawatts of energy from offshore wind by 2030. Two other offshore proposals, located in New York, are also now under review.
“A clean energy future is within our grasp in the United States,” said Deb Haaland, secretary of the interior. “The approval of this project is an […]
Yes, amazing the energy production of even one turbine and we’re getting better at “harvesting” that energy (for lack of a better word.) The only thing that troubles me about wind power is that those turbines are in wind patterns which are also flight patterns for birds. There needs to be a warning sound, maybe a hawk sound, something to keep birds from flying into those blades.
So, based on your RM project regarding the future, you feel that this is a good step – or is it just an intermediary technology (given the rising sea levels, notably in this case)?
I hope they are using direct current and not alternating current because alternating current loses wattage over the space it takes to move it.