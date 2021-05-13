Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, May 13th, 2021

Biden Administration Approves First Major US Offshore Windfarm

Author:     Jillian Ambrose and Oliver Milman
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Tue 11 May 2021 13.18 EDT
 Link: Biden Administration Approves First Major US Offshore Windfarm
Stephan:   More good news from the Biden administration, 84 offshore wind turbines that will be able to power 400,000 homes. I am beginning to feel a small flicker of optimism that Biden and his administration are putting us back on track to deal with climate change.
Turbines off Block Island, south of Rhode Island. The Biden administration hopes the Massachusetts project will be a model for a sharp rise in offshore wind energy development in the US. Photograph: Michael Dwyer/AP

Joe Biden’s administration has approved the construction of the US’s first large-scale offshore windfarm, with 84 turbines to be erected off the coast of Massachusetts.

The approval of the project, which will generate about 800 megawatts of energy, enough to power around 400,000 homes and businesses, is a boost to Biden’s agenda of ramping up renewable energy production across the US in order to confront the climate crisis.

The US has lagged behind other countries in offshore wind, despite its lengthy coastlines, but the Biden administration said the new Vineyard Wind project will be the first of many as it aims to generate 30 gigawatts of energy from offshore wind by 2030. Two other offshore proposals, located in New York, are also now under review.

“A clean energy future is within our grasp in the United States,” said Deb Haaland, secretary of the interior. “The approval of this project is an […]

3 Comments

  1. Mary on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:31 am

    Yes, amazing the energy production of even one turbine and we’re getting better at “harvesting” that energy (for lack of a better word.) The only thing that troubles me about wind power is that those turbines are in wind patterns which are also flight patterns for birds. There needs to be a warning sound, maybe a hawk sound, something to keep birds from flying into those blades.

  2. Travis W ZINN on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:59 pm

    So, based on your RM project regarding the future, you feel that this is a good step – or is it just an intermediary technology (given the rising sea levels, notably in this case)?

  3. Rev. Dean on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 6:34 pm

    I hope they are using direct current and not alternating current because alternating current loses wattage over the space it takes to move it.