Vatican warns U.S. bishops about rebuking Biden, other Catholic pols

Stephan: This statement by the Vatican's doctrine office, which by definition must have Pope Francis' approval is not getting much coverage in the media, but I think it is a big deal, and good news. The American bishops are a singularly unimpressive lot, and many are Trumpian cultists. This statement of the Vatican's position relative to President Biden, and the cautioning of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is going to have a significant impact on U.S. Catholic community.

President Biden and the Pope

The head of the Vatican’s doctrine office is warning U.S. bishops to deliberate carefully and minimize divisions before proceeding with a possible plan to rebuke Roman Catholic politicians such as President Joe Biden for receiving Communion even though they support abortion rights.

The strong words of caution came in a letter from Cardinal Luis Ladaria, prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, addressed to Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The USCCB will convene for a national meeting June 16, with plans to vote on drafting a document on the Communion issue

There is division among the bishops, with some pressing for Biden and other Catholic public figures to be excluded from Communion over their abortion stance, and other bishops warning that such a move would be politically polarizing.

Ladaria, in his letter, said any new policy “requires that dialogue occurs in two stages: first among the bishops themselves, and then between bishops and Catholic pro-choice politicians within their jurisdictions.”

Even then, Ladaria advised, the bishops […]