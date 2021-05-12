The biggest threat to America is the Republican break with reality

The greatest threat to our nation’s future is not covid-19 or the rise of China or even the existential challenge of climate change. It is the Republican Party’s attempt to seize and hold power by offering voters the seductive choice of rejecting inconvenient facts and basic logic.
For the American experiment and people to survive, much less prosper, this iteration of the GOP must fail.
The blind-loyalty-even-to-dishonest-insanity Republican litmus test that is about to cost Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) her leadership job is only the most acute manifestation of the party’s decline into utter irresponsibility. It’s bad enough that those who want to remain in good standing must embrace the “big lie” about purported fraud in the 2020 election. But the requirement doesn’t stop there. On issue after issue, Republicans are cynically adopting a kind of pre-Enlightenment insistence on the primacy of belief over evidence.
If some voters want to believe that covid-19 is somehow being overblown by the world’s leading experts in infectious disease, then it becomes mandatory for GOP governors — ambitious ones, at […]
What about the Democratic break with reality? Supporting transgenderism, illegal immigration, uncontrolled inflation, etc
That would be a big problem if the Democrats actually supported or advocated any of those things but, of course, they do not. You must be getting your news from the Trump bubble.
I as a Democrat support immigration but not illegal immigration. However, some way for illegal immigrants who have been here working and contributing to our society and country does make more sense than pretending illegal immigrants aren’t really here or saying they should be sent away somewhere that they no longer belong. Immigrants are human beings. “Just send them away” is not a reasonable or humane solution. I have two transgender friends. They exist and are real. They’ve crossed years and years of pain and clinical depression to reach the place of stability where they are now. I was going to react to calling the GOP trumpian. I don’t like the free press that the term gives to the person with that last name. I’m hoping the Republican party finds their moral compass again, I’d prefer a term that called them back, but I’m settling for the Unrepublicans for now, since most of their members are not recognizably Republican and certainly not “grand.”