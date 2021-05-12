The biggest threat to America is the Republican break with reality

Stephan: I think Eugene Robinson is absolutely correct. The word Republican dating back to Abraham Lincoln may continue to be used, but it now means something very different than it did as recently the 1960s before Richard Nixon became president. What was once a political party is now an authoritarian anti-democracy, White supremacist, christofascist cult that has divorced itself from the fact-based world. In my view this cult is the greatest threat America faces, and I am going to stop using the term Republican, and replace it with Trumpian Cult, as in Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are leaders of the Trumpian Cult.

House Minority leader of the Trumpian Cult Kevin McCarthy. Credit: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

The greatest threat to our nation’s future is not covid-19 or the rise of China or even the existential challenge of climate change. It is the Republican Party’s attempt to seize and hold power by offering voters the seductive choice of rejecting inconvenient facts and basic logic.

For the American experiment and people to survive, much less prosper, this iteration of the GOP must fail.

The blind-loyalty-even-to-dishonest-insanity Republican litmus test that is about to cost Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) her leadership job is only the most acute manifestation of the party’s decline into utter irresponsibility. It’s bad enough that those who want to remain in good standing must embrace the “big lie” about purported fraud in the 2020 election. But the requirement doesn’t stop there. On issue after issue, Republicans are cynically adopting a kind of pre-Enlightenment insistence on the primacy of belief over evidence.

If some voters want to believe that covid-19 is somehow being overblown by the world’s leading experts in infectious disease, then it becomes mandatory for GOP governors — ambitious ones, at […]