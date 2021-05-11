Pharma Breaks Lobbying Record Defending High Drug Prices and Vaccine Patents

Stephan: Even in the midst of a pandemic that has killed in the U.S. alone, 600,000 or is it 900,000 humans, the only thing that interests the American pharmaceutical industry sector of the U.S. illness profit system is greed, because greed is the dark soulless governing principle of American healthcare. It is so disgusting and immoral that words fail me, at least words I can use on SR.

The main entrance to Pfizer Worldwide Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, New York, as seen on March 11, 2021. Pfizer spent $3.7 million lobbying in the first quarter of this year.

Erik McGregor/Lightrocket/Getty

The pharmaceutical industry spent a record $92 million lobbying the federal government during the first three months of 2021, putting Big Pharma on track to break its annual spending record for a second year in a row. The intense lobbying comes as countries across the world are demanding access to COVID vaccine technology and many Democrats are pushing to expand Medicare and lower prescription drug prices.

Big Pharma’s lobbying expenditures represent a 6.3 percent increase in spending over the first quarter of 2020, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Drug companies would go on to collectively spend more money on lobbying in 2020 than ever before. Meanwhile, the COVID pandemic spread across the globe, and the United States and other wealthy nations poured billions of dollars into vaccine development and distribution through deals and partnerships with private pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.

The pharmaceutical industry has also pumped millions of […]